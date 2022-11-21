Dale B. Wolf Sells 5,000 Shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Stock

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) Director Dale B. Wolf sold 5,000 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total value of $16,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,623.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

eHealth Stock Performance

NASDAQ EHTH traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $3.13. The stock had a trading volume of 555,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.07. eHealth, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.67 and a 1-year high of $27.89. The company has a market cap of $85.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.41.

Get eHealth alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in eHealth by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in eHealth by 5,760.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in eHealth by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in eHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in eHealth by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

eHealth Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum cut their target price on eHealth to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on eHealth from $9.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on eHealth from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on eHealth to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on eHealth from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

(Get Rating)

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.