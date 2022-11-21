Dale B. Wolf Sells 5,000 Shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Stock

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) Director Dale B. Wolf sold 5,000 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total value of $16,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,623.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
eHealth Stock Performance
NASDAQ EHTH traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $3.13. The stock had a trading volume of 555,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.07. eHealth, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.67 and a 1-year high of $27.89. The company has a market cap of $85.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.41.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in eHealth by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in eHealth by 5,760.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in eHealth by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in eHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in eHealth by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
eHealth Company Profile
eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on eHealth (EHTH)
- Will the Return of Bob Iger Return the Magic to Disney Stock?
- Is Ardelyx is A Buy After Slip in Early 2022
- Is Tesla A Bargain Now As It Trades At Two-Year Lows?
- 5 Stocks to Buy That Pay Reliable Monthly Dividends
- Black Friday Deals on These 3 Dividend Plays
Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.