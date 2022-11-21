Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stake Lifted by Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 55.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,832 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 36,526 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises 1.8% of Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Danaher were worth $26,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Financial Partners Group Inc raised its holdings in Danaher by 13.4% during the second quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 10.1% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,851 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 2.1% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 10,129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Danaher by 6.7% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 90,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,952,000 after acquiring an additional 5,686 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Danaher by 3.5% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE DHR traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $260.00. 41,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,705,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $189.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.49. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $233.71 and a one year high of $331.68.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In related news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $5,201,823.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,141,052.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $5,201,823.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,141,052.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,097,655.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,530 shares of company stock worth $8,015,916 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on Danaher from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Benchmark lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.50.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

See Also

