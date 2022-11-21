DataHighway Price Hits $2.74 (DHX)

DataHighway (DHX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. In the last seven days, DataHighway has traded down 11.8% against the dollar. DataHighway has a market cap of $87.51 million and $79,583.83 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DataHighway coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.74 or 0.00017170 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DataHighway Coin Profile

DataHighway’s launch date was April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,911,036 coins. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here. DataHighway’s official website is www.datahighway.com.

DataHighway Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 2.80985105 USD and is up 4.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $81,348.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

