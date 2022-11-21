DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 9,395 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 690,599 shares.The stock last traded at $38.79 and had previously closed at $38.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DCP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on DCP Midstream from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered DCP Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on DCP Midstream from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered DCP Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DCP Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DCP Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.14.

DCP Midstream Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 2.55.

DCP Midstream Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at DCP Midstream

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.19%.

In other news, Director Clifford Todd Denton sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $107,882.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,882.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DCP Midstream

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.49% of the company’s stock.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates through Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

