Delek US (NYSE:DK) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.15 and last traded at $32.15. Approximately 3,631 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,408,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on Delek US to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Delek US to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Scotiabank upgraded Delek US from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Delek US from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Delek US Trading Down 2.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.12.

Delek US Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Delek US

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Delek US’s payout ratio is currently 17.99%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Delek US by 1.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Delek US by 44.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Delek US in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in Delek US by 3.7% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 20,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Delek US by 61.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

