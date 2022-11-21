Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Releases Earnings Results

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.71, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $24.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.61 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 305.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. Dell Technologies updated its Q4 guidance to $1.50-1.80 EPS.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE DELL traded down $0.97 on Monday, reaching $41.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,078,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,895,096. The firm has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.41. Dell Technologies has a 52 week low of $32.90 and a 52 week high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 19.08%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DELL. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.19.

In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $1,106,947.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 343,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,822,167. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 38.8% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 48.7% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 9,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.3% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 26.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

