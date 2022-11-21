DeltaFi Price Hits $0.0540 on Top Exchanges (DELFI)

DeltaFi (DELFI) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 21st. One DeltaFi token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0540 or 0.00000342 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeltaFi has a market capitalization of $86.08 million and $12,414.70 worth of DeltaFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DeltaFi has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,378.60 or 0.08709558 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.50 or 0.00464581 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,509.32 or 0.28503407 BTC.

DeltaFi Profile

DeltaFi was first traded on April 6th, 2022. DeltaFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for DeltaFi is www.deltafi.ai. DeltaFi’s official Twitter account is @deltafi_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeltaFi’s official message board is medium.com/deltafi.

Buying and Selling DeltaFi

According to CryptoCompare, “AMM 2.0 for efficient automated market making achieves minimized price slippage, sustainable liquidity profitability and optimized capital efficiency.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeltaFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

