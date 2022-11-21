DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) PT Lowered to $35.00

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group to $35.00 in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.70.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $31.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.05. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a fifty-two week low of $26.48 and a fifty-two week high of $58.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $947.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 20.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.63%. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XRAY. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,403 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,226 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,132 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed clear aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

