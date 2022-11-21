Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) Price Target Increased to $10.50 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Craig Hallum to $10.50 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Craig Hallum’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 57.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Destination XL Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of DXLG traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,501. Destination XL Group has a one year low of $3.27 and a one year high of $8.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.46.

Insider Activity

Destination XL Group ( NASDAQ:DXLG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $144.63 million for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a return on equity of 59.46% and a net margin of 16.94%.

In related news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $422,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,870,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,653,231.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel Robert S. Molloy sold 71,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total value of $473,989.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 208,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,841.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 100,000 shares of Destination XL Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $422,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,870,434 shares in the company, valued at $41,653,231.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 298,497 shares of company stock valued at $1,645,182. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Destination XL Group by 245.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,205 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Destination XL Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Destination XL Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, McNamara Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Destination XL Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Destination XL Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

Featured Articles

