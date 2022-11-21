Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Stock Holdings Boosted by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,703,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,169 shares during the quarter. Diageo comprises 0.5% of BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.30% of Diageo worth $296,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 54.5% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 7.8% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the second quarter worth $11,208,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 186,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,437,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC now owns 80,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Diageo stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $178.03. The company had a trading volume of 4,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.29. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $160.09 and a 1-year high of $223.14.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DEO. BNP Paribas lowered Diageo to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Diageo from GBX 5,040 ($59.22) to GBX 5,430 ($63.81) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Diageo from GBX 2,800 ($32.90) to GBX 3,000 ($35.25) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,198.75.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

