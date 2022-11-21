DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) Given a €17.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €17.00 ($17.53) target price on DIC Asset (ETR:DIC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on DIC. Berenberg Bank set a €13.00 ($13.40) target price on shares of DIC Asset in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Baader Bank set a €7.50 ($7.73) target price on shares of DIC Asset in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get DIC Asset alerts:

DIC Asset Stock Performance

Shares of DIC opened at €7.75 ($7.99) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €7.84 and its 200 day moving average price is €10.08. DIC Asset has a 52 week low of €6.51 ($6.71) and a 52 week high of €16.19 ($16.69). The company has a market capitalization of $644.43 million and a PE ratio of 18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.88, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 3.00.

DIC Asset Company Profile

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DIC Asset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIC Asset and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.