Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Reaches New 52-Week High at $43.02

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.02 and last traded at $42.65, with a volume of 1446 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.53.

A number of research analysts have commented on DGII shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Digi International to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Digi International from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Digi International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Digi International from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Digi International to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Digi International Trading Up 3.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 76.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Digi International in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digi International by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Digi International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Digi International during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Digi International by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

