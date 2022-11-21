Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Reaches New 52-Week High at $43.02

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.02 and last traded at $42.65, with a volume of 1446 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.53.
A number of research analysts have commented on DGII shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Digi International to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Digi International from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Digi International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Digi International from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Digi International to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.
The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 76.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.
