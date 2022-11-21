Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Shares Bought by Syverson Strege & Co

Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 304,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,265 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises about 3.0% of Syverson Strege & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Syverson Strege & Co owned approximately 0.35% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $8,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 35,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $8,796,000. Retirement Solution Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 3,423,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,494,000 after acquiring an additional 50,305 shares during the last quarter. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC now owns 189,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,979,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 202.2% in the first quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 163,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,156,000 after acquiring an additional 109,455 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAU traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,283. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.51. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $24.62 and a 52 week high of $33.36.

