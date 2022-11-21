Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Declares $0.60 Quarterly Dividend

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd.

Discover Financial Services has increased its dividend by an average of 7.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Discover Financial Services has a payout ratio of 16.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Discover Financial Services to earn $14.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.0%.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $107.26 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.41. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $87.64 and a 1-year high of $130.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.72 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 31.90%. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DFS. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $199,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 995.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth about $271,000. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

