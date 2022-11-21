Dogecoin (DOGE) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $588.84 Million

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. In the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion and approximately $588.84 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0755 or 0.00000478 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.08 or 0.00392888 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00024319 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001233 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00017491 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001269 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com.

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past years, thousands of new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

