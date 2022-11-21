Donald Win Young Purchases 30,000 Shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) Stock

Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Get Rating) Director Donald Win Young acquired 30,000 shares of Newpark Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.94 per share, with a total value of $118,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 247,601 shares in the company, valued at $975,547.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.92. The stock had a trading volume of 725,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,309. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $4.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $368.66 million, a P/E ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 2.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NR. Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 20.8% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 4,091,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,974,000 after purchasing an additional 703,605 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources during the third quarter worth $1,804,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 233.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 688,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 482,061 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 27.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,176,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,966,000 after purchasing an additional 465,650 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 229.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 593,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 413,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Newpark Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Newpark Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

