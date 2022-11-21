Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Acquires 2,814 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp comprises approximately 1.4% of Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $14,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.8% during the second quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 222,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,242,000 after acquiring an additional 10,236 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 23.8% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 75,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 14,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $1,195,780.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $1,195,780.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,718,558. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of USB traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.52. The company had a trading volume of 73,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,041,812. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.06. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $38.39 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.17.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

