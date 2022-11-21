Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Acquires 3,037 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,685,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,466,005,000 after buying an additional 1,722,218 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,813,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,058,718,000 after buying an additional 44,225 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,983,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $830,641,000 after buying an additional 24,187 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,162,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $772,739,000 after purchasing an additional 414,469 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,069,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $653,299,000 after purchasing an additional 20,223 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $99.01. 110,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,675,431. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $119.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.33.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

