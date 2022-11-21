Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Boosts Stock Position in H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC owned 0.11% of H.B. Fuller worth $3,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in H.B. Fuller by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the second quarter worth about $564,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 55.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 9,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 9.6% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at H.B. Fuller

In other H.B. Fuller news, CEO James Owens sold 20,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.53, for a total transaction of $1,403,070.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,054,863.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other H.B. Fuller news, CEO James Owens sold 20,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.53, for a total transaction of $1,403,070.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,054,863.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Heather Campe sold 14,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total value of $1,078,235.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,134 shares of company stock valued at $16,110,285 over the last quarter. 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

H.B. Fuller Price Performance

FUL stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.21. 1,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,135. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.62 and its 200 day moving average is $65.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.18. H.B. Fuller has a 12-month low of $57.36 and a 12-month high of $81.73.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $941.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.11 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 5.33%. H.B. Fuller’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

H.B. Fuller Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is currently 21.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on H.B. Fuller in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, H.B. Fuller currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

(Get Rating)

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.