Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Decreases Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 235,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,657,000 after buying an additional 66,683 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 567,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,320,000 after purchasing an additional 316,000 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,230,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

IVE stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $147.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,231. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.62. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.33 and a 1-year high of $160.38.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

