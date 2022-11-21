Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $5.87 Million Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $5,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 26.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,006,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916,493 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 307.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,133,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,223,000 after purchasing an additional 855,747 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,253,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,017,000 after buying an additional 756,508 shares during the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $18,856,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,054,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,615,000 after buying an additional 251,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 2,447 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $191,967.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,215. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 2,447 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $191,967.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,722,215. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 14,033 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $1,123,341.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,512.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

PFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

Shares of PFG stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $90.39. 31,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,727,430. The company has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.29. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.05 and a 12-month high of $96.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 12.41%.

About Principal Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

