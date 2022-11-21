Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $6.93 Million Stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC decreased its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,013 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $6,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 15.6% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 1.1% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 27,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 1.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Donaldson by 1.6% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Donaldson by 5.5% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

DCI stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,740. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Donaldson from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com raised Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

In other Donaldson news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total value of $361,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,351,997.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Wim Vermeersch sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $493,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,415.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total transaction of $361,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,351,997.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

