Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $7.92 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC reduced its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 49,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 57,802 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $15,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Fortune 45 LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 29,074 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $0.97 on Monday, reaching $153.12. The company had a trading volume of 373,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,698,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $381.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.13. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.81%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Benchmark dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on NVIDIA from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.21.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.