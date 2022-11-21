Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $9.43 Million Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lessened its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,745 shares during the period. Fastenal accounts for about 1.0% of Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $9,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 165,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,263,000 after purchasing an additional 26,325 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Fastenal by 10.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 74,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after acquiring an additional 7,340 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Fastenal by 2.3% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 334,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,879,000 after acquiring an additional 7,678 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Fastenal by 6.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 831,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,412,000 after buying an additional 52,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in Fastenal by 8.5% during the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other news, CEO Daniel L. Florness bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 281,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,532,592. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephen L. Eastman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.88 per share, for a total transaction of $43,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 281,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,532,592. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $306,425. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:FAST traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.09. The stock had a trading volume of 34,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,467,818. Fastenal has a one year low of $43.73 and a one year high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.98. The company has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.02 and its 200-day moving average is $50.28.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 34.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 66.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.86.

About Fastenal

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading

