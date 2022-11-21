DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

DouYu International Stock Down 14.4 %

DOYU stock traded down $0.19 on Monday, reaching $1.13. 627,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,797,949. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average of $1.23. DouYu International has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $3.17. The firm has a market cap of $358.76 million, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 0.85.

Get DouYu International alerts:

Institutional Trading of DouYu International

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOYU. Oasis Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in DouYu International during the first quarter worth $26,768,000. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the third quarter valued at $2,805,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of DouYu International by 19.5% in the third quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 9,626,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of DouYu International by 66.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,907,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of DouYu International by 102.6% in the first quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 2,449,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,251 shares in the last quarter. 19.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DouYu International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DouYu International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.