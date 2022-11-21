DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Trading Down 9.8% on Analyst Downgrade

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating)’s share price fell 9.8% during trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $20.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. DraftKings traded as low as $13.53 and last traded at $13.57. 508,151 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 23,368,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.05.

DKNG has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on DraftKings from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on DraftKings from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on DraftKings in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on DraftKings from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on DraftKings from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DraftKings currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 3.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 90,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter worth about $403,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in DraftKings by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 22,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in DraftKings by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 306,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 8,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.05 and a 200-day moving average of $14.62.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

