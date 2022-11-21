DRW Securities LLC Buys 4,080 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

DRW Securities LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 513.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,874 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 115 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 440.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 119 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $464.00 to $413.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $512.00 to $531.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.74.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded down $1.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $346.71. The stock had a trading volume of 17,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,279. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $478.28. The stock has a market cap of $44.21 billion, a PE ratio of 40.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $318.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.77.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.34. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

In other news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total value of $66,490.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,083.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.