DRW Securities LLC Invests $23.92 Million in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 406,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,920,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of DRW Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 864,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,072,000 after purchasing an additional 36,900 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 151.3% in the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 748,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,022,000 after purchasing an additional 450,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 115.0% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 357,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,848,000 after purchasing an additional 191,189 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.20. The stock had a trading volume of 9,932,345 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.14.

