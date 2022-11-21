DRW Securities LLC Makes New $751,000 Investment in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,529 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth $33,000. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth $33,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.7% during the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 107 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE GS traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $377.78. 32,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,704,411. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.84 and a 52-week high of $412.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $329.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $321.51.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.50%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $14.93 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $395.00 to $429.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Atlantic Securities cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $330.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $354.00 to $341.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.19.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total value of $2,524,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,239,882.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 40,243 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $1,025,391.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 434,712 shares in the company, valued at $11,076,461.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total value of $2,524,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,239,882.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 970,252 shares of company stock valued at $29,597,576 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

