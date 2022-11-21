DRW Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 207.0% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the first quarter worth $29,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CB shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Chubb from $209.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.00.

Shares of NYSE:CB traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $209.76. 16,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,796,294. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $173.78 and a 52 week high of $218.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $87.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $196.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.44.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.15. Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 15.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total transaction of $3,142,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,452,462.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total value of $3,142,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,452,462.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total value of $2,668,753.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 212,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,807,758.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,527 shares of company stock valued at $15,811,469 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

