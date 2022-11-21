DRW Securities LLC Reduces Stock Position in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

DRW Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,847 shares during the quarter. ProShares Ultra QQQ accounts for 0.1% of DRW Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. DRW Securities LLC owned approximately 0.14% of ProShares Ultra QQQ worth $4,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QLD. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the second quarter worth about $264,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the first quarter worth about $349,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the first quarter worth about $354,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the second quarter worth about $414,000.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of QLD traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.70. The company had a trading volume of 102,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,953,137. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 52-week low of $32.97 and a 52-week high of $94.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.77.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Profile

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

