DRW Securities LLC Sells 19,365 Shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO)

DRW Securities LLC trimmed its position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,365 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC owned about 0.09% of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPRO. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 100.0% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the first quarter valued at about $1,213,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 196.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 26.4% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 165.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 10,743 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Stock Performance

Shares of UPRO stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.34. 268,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,022,286. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.24 and its 200 day moving average is $38.41. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a 1 year low of $25.94 and a 1 year high of $78.71.

