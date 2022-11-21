Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 56,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 466,694 shares.The stock last traded at $15.53 and had previously closed at $15.29.
Analyst Ratings Changes
NAPA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Duckhorn Portfolio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. TheStreet downgraded Duckhorn Portfolio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Duckhorn Portfolio has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.44.
Duckhorn Portfolio Trading Up 3.0 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Institutional Trading of Duckhorn Portfolio
About Duckhorn Portfolio
The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.
Further Reading
