Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 56,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 466,694 shares.The stock last traded at $15.53 and had previously closed at $15.29.

NAPA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Duckhorn Portfolio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. TheStreet downgraded Duckhorn Portfolio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Duckhorn Portfolio has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.44.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 176.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 11,827 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 40.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 8,110 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter valued at approximately $300,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 30.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 5,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 41.9% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 15,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

