Elastos (ELA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $838,105.47

Elastos (ELA) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. Elastos has a total market cap of $22.05 million and $838,105.47 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elastos coin can now be purchased for $1.08 or 0.00006854 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Elastos has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Elastos Coin Profile

Elastos was first traded on August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,940,212 coins and its circulating supply is 20,346,868 coins. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elastos’ official website is elastos.info. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. Elastos’ official message board is news.elastos.org.

Buying and Selling Elastos

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain-powered operating system for the SmartWeb. ELA is the intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain. It can be used for trading, investing in digital assets, and paying for blockchain processing fees.Elastos aims to create a new kind of Internet, powered by blockchain technology. On this new Internet, people will be able to own digital assets and generate wealth from them. Elastos wants to make digital assets scarce, identifiable and tradable. Property rights pave the way for wealth creation, and Elastos intends to build a new World Wide Web that respects those rights.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using US dollars.

