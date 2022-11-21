ELCO Management Co. LLC Cuts Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

ELCO Management Co. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,673 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners comprises 1.2% of ELCO Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth $723,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth $1,467,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 27.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of EPD traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.54. The company had a trading volume of 50,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,307,662. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $53.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.14. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.74%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.90%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EPD. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.44.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.