ELCO Management Co. LLC Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

ELCO Management Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 21,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD stock traded down $1.28 on Monday, hitting $161.51. The stock had a trading volume of 100,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,735,292. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $193.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $156.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.05.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

