ELCO Management Co. LLC Grows Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

ELCO Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Corning by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,717 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 39,426 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 67,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,223 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Fox Advisors downgraded shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.27.

NYSE:GLW traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.51. 24,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,975,660. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.79 and its 200-day moving average is $33.46. The firm has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.05. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $28.98 and a twelve month high of $43.47.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Corning had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.47%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

