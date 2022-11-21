ELCO Management Co. LLC Purchases 500 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

ELCO Management Co. LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,500 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 19.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 177,701 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,156,000 after acquiring an additional 28,711 shares in the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at $248,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 5.7% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,822 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 12.0% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 6.2% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 40,458 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Edward Jones upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on QUALCOMM to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. HSBC assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.80.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $3.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $120.50. 138,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,686,015. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.93 and a 52 week high of $193.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.