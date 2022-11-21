ELCO Management Co. LLC Sells 487 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

ELCO Management Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,422 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for about 1.0% of ELCO Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 167.6% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,211 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $97.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.75.

Medtronic Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $83.27. The company had a trading volume of 101,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,094,001. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.20. The company has a market capitalization of $110.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $79.19 and a one year high of $118.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

