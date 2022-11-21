ELCO Management Co. LLC Sells 784 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

ELCO Management Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,599 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 784 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 1.9% of ELCO Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 135.0% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James cut shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.29.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE HD traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $315.33. 77,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,264,779. The business’s 50 day moving average is $286.40 and its 200-day moving average is $292.48. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The company has a market capitalization of $322.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.81%.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

