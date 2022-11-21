EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Hits New 1-Year High at $155.62

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $155.62 and last traded at $155.33, with a volume of 23796 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $152.84.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EME. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of EMCOR Group to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.12.

In other EMCOR Group news, CFO Mark A. Pompa sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,142,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Mark A. Pompa sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,142,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,012,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,292,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,632,950. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 10,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,319 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

