Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) Declares $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 23rd, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd.

Enerflex Trading Up 8.8 %

EFX opened at C$8.51 on Monday. Enerflex has a one year low of C$4.99 and a one year high of C$9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.93, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of C$1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.68.

Insider Activity at Enerflex

In other news, Director Kevin Jerome Reinhart acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$77,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$398,725.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Enerflex Company Profile

Several research firms recently commented on EFX. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Enerflex from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.88.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

