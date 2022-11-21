Energi Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $136,774.92 (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. During the last week, Energi has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Energi has a total market cap of $8.86 million and approximately $136,774.92 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000943 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00073983 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00056314 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000404 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00009433 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00022812 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001467 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005454 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000265 BTC.

About Energi

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 58,617,228 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official website is energi.world.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.