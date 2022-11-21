Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) Trading Up 4%

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.93 and last traded at $3.93. Approximately 12,666 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 871,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on NRGV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Energy Vault from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Energy Vault from $18.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Energy Vault from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Energy Vault to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.42.

Energy Vault Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Vault

Energy Vault ( NYSE:NRGV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Energy Vault news, Director William Gross sold 16,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total value of $58,662.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,607,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,802,161.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Energy Vault news, Director William Gross sold 16,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total value of $58,662.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,607,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,802,161.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Piconi bought 9,400 shares of Energy Vault stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.22 per share, with a total value of $49,068.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,327,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,030,813.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 128,750 shares of company stock valued at $563,475. 26.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Energy Vault

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Energy Vault in the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,727,000. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Energy Vault by 213.0% in the 2nd quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,872,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,845,000 after buying an additional 2,635,116 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Energy Vault by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,555,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,775,000 after buying an additional 1,520,546 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Energy Vault in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,416,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Energy Vault in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,474,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.83% of the company’s stock.

Energy Vault Company Profile

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions.

