ENI (NYSE:E) Shares Gap Down to $29.17

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $29.17, but opened at $27.95. ENI shares last traded at $27.57, with a volume of 909 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on E shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ENI in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ENI from €14.10 ($14.54) to €15.80 ($16.29) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ENI from €18.50 ($19.07) to €19.00 ($19.59) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on ENI in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on ENI in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.
ENI Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.12. The stock has a market cap of $49.50 billion, a PE ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.00.
Institutional Trading of ENI
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of ENI by 4.7% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,640 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of ENI by 2.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,512 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of ENI by 5.4% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of ENI by 1.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,349 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ENI by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,805 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.53% of the company’s stock.
ENI Company Profile
Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.
