ENI (NYSE:E) Shares Gap Down to $29.17

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $29.17, but opened at $27.95. ENI shares last traded at $27.57, with a volume of 909 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on E shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ENI in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ENI from €14.10 ($14.54) to €15.80 ($16.29) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ENI from €18.50 ($19.07) to €19.00 ($19.59) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on ENI in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on ENI in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Get ENI alerts:

ENI Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.12. The stock has a market cap of $49.50 billion, a PE ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.00.

ENI Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of ENI

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.311 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.82%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of ENI by 4.7% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,640 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of ENI by 2.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,512 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of ENI by 5.4% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of ENI by 1.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,349 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ENI by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,805 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

ENI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.