EOS Market Cap Reaches $915.32 Million (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. In the last week, EOS has traded down 7.2% against the dollar. One EOS coin can now be bought for about $0.85 or 0.00005382 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EOS has a total market capitalization of $915.32 million and approximately $141.28 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00009396 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00026087 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00005930 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00004630 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005631 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000753 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,061,006,819 coins and its circulating supply is 1,074,855,322 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper.Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

