EOS Market Cap Reaches $915.32 Million (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. In the last week, EOS has traded down 7.2% against the dollar. One EOS coin can now be bought for about $0.85 or 0.00005382 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EOS has a total market capitalization of $915.32 million and approximately $141.28 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00009396 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00026087 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000328 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00005930 BTC.
- BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002159 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00004630 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005631 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000753 BTC.
EOS Profile
EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,061,006,819 coins and its circulating supply is 1,074,855,322 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com.
EOS Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.