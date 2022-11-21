ERC20 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $27.23 (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. Over the last week, ERC20 has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. ERC20 has a market cap of $9.35 million and $27.23 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ERC20 token can now be bought for $0.0083 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15,838.25 or 1.00012126 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00010781 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00006885 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00038891 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00040176 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006260 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00021213 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00229440 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000131 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 (ERC20) is a token. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00834866 USD and is down -2.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $34.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

