Evan H. Wax Buys 1,100 Shares of Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) Stock

Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT – Get Rating) Director Evan H. Wax bought 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $12,155.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,838.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Servotronics Stock Performance
Shares of SVT stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.31. 6,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,434. The company has a market cap of $28.26 million, a PE ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Servotronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $14.90.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, TheStreet raised Servotronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th.
Servotronics Company Profile
Servotronics, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and marketing of advanced technology products consisting primarily of control components and consumer products consisting of knives and various types of cutlery and other edged products. It operates through the Advanced Technology Group (ATG) and Consumer Products Group (CPG) segments.
