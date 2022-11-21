Everdome (DOME) Price Tops $0.0021 on Major Exchanges

Everdome (DOME) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 21st. One Everdome token can currently be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Everdome has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. Everdome has a market capitalization of $239.00 million and $3.42 million worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,364.50 or 0.08630474 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.57 or 0.00465310 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,513.61 or 0.28548680 BTC.

About Everdome

Everdome’s launch date was December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. Everdome’s official website is everdome.io. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Everdome

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.TelegramLitepaper”

