Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 30,868 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 692,078 shares.The stock last traded at $16.73 and had previously closed at $17.01.

Several research firms have weighed in on EVRI. Raymond James upped their price target on Everi from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Everi from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Everi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVRI. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Everi by 215.0% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 292,432 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,141,000 after buying an additional 199,601 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Everi in the first quarter worth $2,381,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Everi by 11.0% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,489 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Everi by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,278,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,846,000 after purchasing an additional 74,760 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its stake in Everi by 39.8% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 15,467 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

